Orsted offshore chief steps down

Orsted head of offshore wind Samuel Leupold is to step down from the company and will be replaced by senior vice president Martin Neubert.

The high-profile executive “has decided to take a break and spend more time with his family”. His resignation will take effect 28 February.

He added: “He'll be missed but I fully understand and respect his decision and wish him the very best with his future endeavours.”

His replacement, stepping up 1 February, has spearheaded the strategic development of the Orsted wind business and served as “country chairman” in Germany, Netherlands, USA and Taiwan.

German national Neubert joined Orsted in 2008 and holds a masters degree in economics and finance. According to Poulsen he "possesses all the strategic and operational skills and the experience necessary to lead Orsted on its continued global growth journey”.

Neubert will join the company’s executive committee. Also appointed to that group are Anders Lindberg, senior vice president for wind power engineering, procurement and construction, and Ole Kjems Sørensen, senior vice president for wind power partnerships, M&A and asset management.

Image: Orsted