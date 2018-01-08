Dulas catches met mast breeze

UK-based consultancy Dulas has signed four framework agreements to conduct meteorological mast installation work at new onshore wind projects for SSE, Innogy, Brookfield Renewable UK and Eon.

Dulas said the work would involve performing site assessments, construction programme design and the calibration of anemometers and other measurement instruments.

Dulas would also undertake the installation, maintenance and eventual decommissioning of the masts.

“While the past couple of years have seen a number of developers pause on new site development, following the removal of government support for the onshore wind sector, it’s clear that a significant number are returning to projects with the renewed possibility of financing from PPA agreements,” Dulas director Alistair Marsden said.

Image: Morgue File