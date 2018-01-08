MHI Vestas opens UK office

Turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas has opened a new office in Warrington, north west England, to support its service and construction offering in the country.

The company is cutting the ribbon on the site today. It will house 22 staff who will also work in health and safety as well as quality assurance.

MHI Vestas said Warrington will be its largest administrative and support centre in the UK.

Chief operating officer Flemming Ougaard said the opening marks a “milestone” for the company “as we establish our own unique identity and culture”.

Image: MHI Vestas