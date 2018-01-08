Eolus taps Norwegian nous

Eolus has hired Norway's Veidekke to perform road, foundation and grid work at the 163.4MW Kråktorpet and 68.4MW Nylandsbergen wind farms in Sweden.

The Swedish developer said the contract includes construction of roads, crane pads, foundations, internal electrical grids and communication networks.

07 Dec 2015 Construction of both projects is planned to start in January and be complete in April 2019.

Eolus last month agreed to sell the projects to Aquila Capital, while also signing a turbine supply agreement with Vestas.

Construction at the nearby 79 MW Jenåsen project is expected to be completed in February, Eolus said.

