VLC fires up English storage

VLC Energy has completed two battery storage plants in the UK with a combined generation capacity of 50MW.

The plants form the UK's largest portfolio of utility-scale, enhanced frequency response battery storage sites, the company said.

They include a 40MW battery park in Glassenbury, Kent and a 10MW facility in Cleator, Cumbria.

VLC Energy is a joint venture between investment group Low Carbon and VPI Immingham, a unit of Dutch energy trader Vitol Group.

The two UK sites secured contracts as part of 2016’s 200MW National Grid Enhanced Frequency Response auction, and will deliver a quarter of the auction’s capacity, VLC Energy said.

