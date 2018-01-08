Articles Filter

VLC fires up English storage

Two battery plants completed in UK with combined 50MW capacity

VLC fires up English storage image 08/01/2018

VLC Energy has completed two battery storage plants in the UK with a combined generation capacity of 50MW.

The plants form the UK's largest portfolio of utility-scale, enhanced frequency response battery storage sites, the company said.

Related Stories

They include a 40MW battery park in Glassenbury, Kent and a 10MW facility in Cleator, Cumbria.

VLC Energy is a joint venture between investment group Low Carbon and VPI Immingham, a unit of Dutch energy trader Vitol Group.

The two UK sites secured contracts as part of 2016’s 200MW National Grid Enhanced Frequency Response auction, and will deliver a quarter of the auction’s capacity, VLC Energy said.

Image: VLC Energy

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.