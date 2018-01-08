TenneT seeks new chief

Mel Kroon will step down as TenneT chief executive in the second half of 2018 after 16 years steering the Dutch transmission system operator.

Kroon will remain in the role while a replacement is found, the company said.

"In the 20th anniversary year of TenneT, it seems a good moment to pass on the helm to a new leader," Kroon said.

"TenneT has a great future ahead, facing challenges in the further integration of the European electricity markets, the ongoing digitization of the electricity system and the expansion of the infrastructure needed to cope with the vast amounts of sustainable electricity."

Image: TenneT