Articles Filter

SeaPlanner plots Nordsee 1 course

Marine management system to provide operations support at 332MW project

SeaPlanner plots Nordsee 1 course image 08/01/2018

Northland Power and Innogy will apply SeaRoc's SeaPlanner marine management system to operations work at the 332MW Nordsee 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The SeaPlanner software had already been used by the developers during the project's construction phase to track vessels and personnel.

Related Stories

The system will now provide induction software to the project during its operational phase, plus a new permit-to-work system launched last month, SeaRoc said.

Full commercial operations at Nordsee 1, which features 54 Senvion 6.2M126 turbines, commenced last month.

Image: SeaRoc

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.