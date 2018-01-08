SeaPlanner plots Nordsee 1 course

Northland Power and Innogy will apply SeaRoc's SeaPlanner marine management system to operations work at the 332MW Nordsee 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The SeaPlanner software had already been used by the developers during the project's construction phase to track vessels and personnel.

15 Nov 2017 The system will now provide induction software to the project during its operational phase, plus a new permit-to-work system launched last month, SeaRoc said.

Full commercial operations at Nordsee 1, which features 54 Senvion 6.2M126 turbines, commenced last month.

