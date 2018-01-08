Articles Filter

Vestas ups cash flow guidance

Danish turbine manufacturer cites increased order intake

Vestas has upgraded its cash flow guidance for calendar year 2017, citing an increased order intake. 

The Danish turbine manufacturer said it expected to generate free cash flow in the year to 31 December of between €1.15bn and €1.25bn, up from previous guidance of between €450m and €900m.

The upgrade comes after Vestas rounded out the year with a flurry of turbine supply deals, which pushed total 2017 orders to around 10.6GW, a new company record.

Image: Vestas

