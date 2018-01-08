Kriegers substation feet set sail

Two foundation pieces for the power station at Vattenfall's 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm have been loaded onto a barge at the port of Ostend in Belgium ahead of their deployment to the Baltic Sea.

The gravity based foundations, weighing 10,000 tonnes and 8,000 tonnes, are expected to arrive in Denmark on 15 January, according to contractor Jan De Nul Group.

26 Oct 2017 The first piece will be installed by the end of January and the second a couple of weeks later, weather permitting.

Jan De Nul, which built the foundations along with Smulders, will perform installation work as well as subsequent ballasting and the placement of scour protection.

Kriegers Flak, which will feature Siemens Gamesa turbines, is due to go live by 2022.