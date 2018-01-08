Monopile milestone at Horns Rev 3

GeoSea vessel Innovation has completed the installation of all 49 turbine foundations at Vattenfall's 406MW Horns Rev 3 wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

The final foundation was piled into the seabed just after New Year and construction of the wind farm more broadly is on schedule, Vattenfall said.

"The construction process is progressing as planned, which we are of course pleased with. This is due to a professional project team and good cooperation with our partners".

Transition piece installation is expected to commence by the end of spring, after which the foundations will be loaded with 49 MHI Vestas V164 8MW turbines, optimised to 8.3MW.

Horns Rev 3 will be in full operation by 2020, Vattenfall said.

Image: GeoSea