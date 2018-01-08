Articles Filter

EMEC signals marine test call

MaRINET2 applications for Orkney project work to open on 15 January

EMEC signals marine test call image 08/01/2018

Scotland’s European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) is encouraging marine developers, suppy chain companies and research organisations to apply for MaRINET2 grants to access its test facilities.

The second call for MaRINET2 applications opens on 15 January with a closing date of 28 February.

Successful applications will receive free access to EMEC’s world-leading testing infrastructure which includes four offshore sites and a range of associated testing equipment.

A contribution towards travel and subsistence costs for users of the initiative is also available.

Projects can be focused on testing marine devices, components or subsystems for short to medium term durations.

EMEC senior business development manager Matthew Finn said: “As well as device developers, we would also like to encourage companies from across the European supply chain to consider whether running a test and demonstration project in the sea at EMEC could add value to their products.”

Image: Billia Croo wave test site (EMEC)

