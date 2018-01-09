Florida flicks 298MW PV switch

Florida Power & Light (FPL) Company has completed construction of four solar plants totalling 298MW in the US state.

They are the Horizon facility in Alachua and Putnam counties, the Coral Farms plant in Putnam County, the Indian River project in Indian River County and the Wildflower solar farm in DeSoto County.

A further four 74.5MW plants are scheduled to come online in March, the company added.

They are the Barefoot Bay facility in Brevard County, the Blue Cypress plant in Indian River County, the Hammock solar center in Hendry County and the Loggerhead project in St Lucie County.

The eight projects will consist of about 2.6m solar panels, FPL said.

FPL president and chief executive Eric Silagy said: “The truth is progress like this doesn't happen by accident.

“It’s because of our culture of responsible innovation and an unwavering commitment to customers that we're able to deliver cleaner, more reliable energy while keeping electric bills among the lowest in the country.”

Image: Pixabay