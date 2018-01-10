All clear for Saint-Brieuc switch

The Iberdrola-led Ailes Marines consortium has cleared the last administrative hurdle for the turbine swap at its 496MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm off the coast of Brittany in France.

Ailes Marines obtained a modified construction permit from the regional prefect after it had recently received the necessary ministerial go-ahead.

Related Stories French favour Saint-Brieuc switch

15 Dec 2017

Siemens Gamesa pulls Adwen plug

19 Sep 2017 The consortium, which also includes RES and Caisse des Dépôts, will now use 8MW D8 direct drive Siemens Gamesa turbines instead of AD8-180 Adwen machines.

No new impact studies were needed as the modification “reduced the impact on the environment”, according to a recent decision by a French public environmental body.

Construction works at the 62-turbine project will kick off in 2021 and wrap up in 2023.

Saint-Brieuc is located about 10km off the coast of Brittany with waters reaching depths of about 35m.

Image: Siemens Gamesa