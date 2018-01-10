Articles Filter

All clear for Saint-Brieuc switch

Final hurdle cleared for Siemens Gamesa hardware at 496MW project

All clear for Saint-Brieuc switch image 10/01/2018

The Iberdrola-led Ailes Marines consortium has cleared the last administrative hurdle for the turbine swap at its 496MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm off the coast of Brittany in France.

Ailes Marines obtained a modified construction permit from the regional prefect after it had recently received the necessary ministerial go-ahead.

The consortium, which also includes RES and Caisse des Dépôts, will now use 8MW D8 direct drive Siemens Gamesa turbines instead of AD8-180 Adwen machines.

No new impact studies were needed as the modification “reduced the impact on the environment”, according to a recent decision by a French public environmental body.

Construction works at the 62-turbine project will kick off in 2021 and wrap up in 2023.

Saint-Brieuc is located about 10km off the coast of Brittany with waters reaching depths of about 35m.

Image: Siemens Gamesa

