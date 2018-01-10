All clear for Saint-Brieuc switch
Final hurdle cleared for Siemens Gamesa hardware at 496MW project
The Iberdrola-led Ailes Marines consortium has cleared the last administrative hurdle for the turbine swap at its 496MW Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm off the coast of Brittany in France.
Ailes Marines obtained a modified construction permit from the regional prefect after it had recently received the necessary ministerial go-ahead.
Related Stories
The consortium, which also includes RES and Caisse des Dépôts, will now use 8MW D8 direct drive Siemens Gamesa turbines instead of AD8-180 Adwen machines.
No new impact studies were needed as the modification “reduced the impact on the environment”, according to a recent decision by a French public environmental body.
Construction works at the 62-turbine project will kick off in 2021 and wrap up in 2023.
Saint-Brieuc is located about 10km off the coast of Brittany with waters reaching depths of about 35m.
Image: Siemens Gamesa