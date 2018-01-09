Ararat goes with the flow in Oz

Australian electricity retailer Flow Power has agreed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Olam Orchards Australia to supply renewable energy from the 240MW Ararat wind farm in Victoria.

Olam is the first company to benefit from Flow Power’s new corporate PPA offering under a 10-year deal.

18 Apr 2017 Flow Power signed an agreement last year to source 50MW of electricity from the wind farm in order to supply corporate PPAs to other companies.

Flow Power managing director Matthew van der Linden said: “Our renewable corporate PPAs open the market to a much broader range of businesses that don’t necessarily have the scale to negotiate one-to-one with large renewable plants.

“It is a game changer that we expect will allow Australia to catch up with other international markets that have proven this model to be a success.”

Ararat, which has been operational since April last year, features GE 3.2-103 hardware.

It was constructed by GE and Downer, while RES, GE, Partners Group and OPTrust financed the wind farm.

Image: Ararat wind farm (RES)