Nordex nails 820MW US triple
Deals for AW125/3150 and AW125/3000 turbines for three projects
Nordex Group has secured turbine contracts totalling 820MW with two large utilities for three wind farms in the US.
One deal with an unnamed customer is for 196 AW125/3150 machines for two projects with a capacity of 319MW and 300MW respectively.
A further 67 AW125/3000 turbines will be supplied to an unspecified client for a wind farm in Texas.
Delivery is scheduled to start in the summer, Nordex said.
Image: Nordex