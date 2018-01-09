PNE wins 71MW Turkish prize

PNE Wind has secured the rights to develop the 71.4MW Köseler wind farm in Turkey.

The German company won the contract to build the project in the 260MW tender for the Canakkale region of western Turkey, held at the end of December.

“This was an important milestone for the further development of the wind farm project until final approval and later implementation,” the company said.

PNE chief executive Markus Lesser said: “This is a great success and a further step towards the internationalisation of our core business.”

The company added that the tender was heavily oversubscribed, with projects with capacity totalling about 5GW participating.

Image: PNE Wind