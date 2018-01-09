PNE wins 71MW Turkish prize
Rights secured to developer Köseler wind farm in Canakkale region
PNE Wind has secured the rights to develop the 71.4MW Köseler wind farm in Turkey.
The German company won the contract to build the project in the 260MW tender for the Canakkale region of western Turkey, held at the end of December.
PNE said the award gives Köseler its so-called pre-licence and secure network access.
“This was an important milestone for the further development of the wind farm project until final approval and later implementation,” the company said.
PNE chief executive Markus Lesser said: “This is a great success and a further step towards the internationalisation of our core business.”
The company added that the tender was heavily oversubscribed, with projects with capacity totalling about 5GW participating.
Image: PNE Wind