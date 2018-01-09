Azure secures 200MW home win

Azure Power has won the rights to develop a 200MW solar project in an auction conducted by Indian government agency Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

The plant will be built at Bhadla in Rajasthan and is expected to be commissioned in 2019.

Azure will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI for the electricity generated by the project.

Azure Power founder, chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “Our long history of superior solar power operations with SECI right from the inception of the National Solar Mission has contributed to our success of procuring one of the largest solar power contracts with SECI.”

