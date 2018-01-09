Articles Filter

Orsted tests hybrid CTV

Umoe Mandal surface effect vessel has a top speed of 80km/h

Orsted tests hybrid CTV image 09/01/2018

Orsted is testing a hybrid crew transfer vessel (CTV) between the port of Esbjerg and the 209MW Horns Rev 2 offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

The so-called surface effect vessel is a cross between a hovercraft and a catamaran and was built by Norwegian company Umoe Mandal.

The vessel has a maximum speed of 80km per hour, Umoe Mandal said.

Orsted senior manager operations technology Hakan Borgstrom said: “We are constantly working to improve the technologies that we use when operating our wind parks. 

“A faster service vessel means shorter transit time, and therefore, technicians get more work time.”

Image: Umoe Mandal

