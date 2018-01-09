Orsted tests hybrid CTV

Orsted is testing a hybrid crew transfer vessel (CTV) between the port of Esbjerg and the 209MW Horns Rev 2 offshore wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

The so-called surface effect vessel is a cross between a hovercraft and a catamaran and was built by Norwegian company Umoe Mandal.

Orsted senior manager operations technology Hakan Borgstrom said: “We are constantly working to improve the technologies that we use when operating our wind parks.

“A faster service vessel means shorter transit time, and therefore, technicians get more work time.”

Image: Umoe Mandal