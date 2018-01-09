Canada tidal studies dry ports

The Nova Scotia Department of Energy (NSDOE) has tasked the Offshore Energy Research Association (OERA) to commission a study into the feasibility of using dry ports to support the Canadian province’s tidal energy industry.

OERA is seeking an organisation to look into the possibilities and economic implications of using the dry ports of Hantsport and Parrsboro to service the tidal industry in Nova Scotia, particularly during operations and maintenance (O&M).

The request for proposals is open until 26 January.

Selection will be carried out in the week starting 5 February, with the study starting within two weeks of selection.

The project is scheduled for completion by June this year.

Image: Province of Nova Scotia