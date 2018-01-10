NV Energy makes 330MW push

NV Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 330MW of new renewable energy projects in Nevada.

The RFP seeks solar, geothermal, wind, biomass and biogas plants, as well as the possible integration with energy storage systems.

Related Stories NV Energy eyes Nevada sun

16 Aug 2016

NV Energy bets on green

26 Feb 2016 NV Energy said the rojects will be “competitively evaluated” on several factors, including best value to customers and creation of economic benefits to the state of Nevada.

Bids are due in by 2 February, with successful bidders also requiring the approval of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

The company said that it would expect the projects to be completed and producing electricity by 2020 or 2021.

NV Energy president and chief executive Paul Caudill said: “As important as this opportunity is to further the state's desire for clean energy, equally important is that we expect to deliver these renewable projects to customers without increasing rates.”

Image: the Spring Valley wind farm in Nevada (Pattern Energy)