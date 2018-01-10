Articles Filter

NV Energy makes 330MW push

RFP open for renewables projects including energy storage systems

NV Energy makes 330MW push image 10/01/2018

NV Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 330MW of new renewable energy projects in Nevada.

The RFP seeks solar, geothermal, wind, biomass and biogas plants, as well as the possible integration with energy storage systems.

Related Stories

NV Energy said the rojects will be “competitively evaluated” on several factors, including best value to customers and creation of economic benefits to the state of Nevada. 

Bids are due in by 2 February, with successful bidders also requiring the approval of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

The company said that it would expect the projects to be completed and producing electricity by 2020 or 2021.

NV Energy president and chief executive Paul Caudill said: “As important as this opportunity is to further the state's desire for clean energy, equally important is that we expect to deliver these renewable projects to customers without increasing rates.”

Image: the Spring Valley wind farm in Nevada (Pattern Energy)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.