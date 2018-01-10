Catapult spotlights UK floaters

Crown Estate Scotland is to lead an Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult initiative to examine the potential economic benefits of more floating offshore wind farms in UK waters.

The study will look at a variety of scenarios based on different scales of development and potential UK content, the impact of government policy and the different economic outcomes of the scenarios.

14 Apr 2017 Inputs will be sought from regulatory bodies, industry and developers, with the results expected to be published in the summer.

The £50,000 project will also include the Crown Estate, RenewableUK, Scottish Renewables and the Offshore Wind Industry Council.

Crown Estate Scotland senior development manager Sian Wilson said: “We want to find out the scale of the economic benefits – jobs, supply chain and exports – from growing the UK floating wind industry.

“The results of this study will help UK government and others take policy decisions on how to support development.”

“As the low carbon economy grows and the world needs more clean, green energy, there is potentially a great opportunity for Scotland and the wider UK in ensuring we make the most of our competitive advantage.”

Image: Hywind Scotland is the UK's first floating offshore wind farm (Statoil)