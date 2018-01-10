Ecosse books carousel return

Ecosse Subsea Systems (ESS) has reached an agreement with a subsea contractor to buy back a 800-tonne carousel used in the storage and transportation of subsea cables, umbilicals and pipes.

ESS said the carousel was originally built and used on an offshore renewables project in 2014.

ESS managing director Mark Gillespie said: “We spotted a gap in the market regarding the supply of carousels and made significant capital investment to design and manufacture a fit-for-purpose carousel for the emerging renewables sector.

“The carousel will be of interest to renewable energy and interconnector operators engaged in cable laying and cable repair work and those requiring short or long term cable storage facilities.”

Image: ESS