Modern approach in SE Asia

Modern Energy Management (MEM) has signed two retainer agreements to carry out early-stage site prospecting work for renewable energy projects in Vietnam and the Philippines.

MEM will carry out initial site work to search for and assess suitable project locations, focussing on potential wind resources, constructability and ease of access via roads and ports.

MEM managing director Aaron Daniels said: “Retainer agreements such as these represent an excellent opportunity for investors to develop financially optimised, de-risked clean energy projects.

“The breadth of our market and technical expertise makes MEM very much a ‘one stop shop’ for those looking to avoid unnecessary expense as a result of unforeseen risks, and we’ll be putting this expertise to work to identify suitable project sites in Vietnam and the Philippines.”

