RES puts store in Germany

RES Deutschland has won a tender from local utility Bordesholm VBB to build a 10MW pilot energy storage project.

Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2018, with commissioning anticipated for the spring of 2019.

Bordesholm VBB managing director Frank Günther said: “We are pleased to have found with RES a partner for our pilot project, who can score with many years of experience in the international storage market.”

RES Deutschland head of energy storage Matthias Leuthold said: “The provision of balancing power will continue to gain importance in Germany in the coming years due to its high efficiency and the progressive replacement of conventional fossil fuels.”

Image: RES