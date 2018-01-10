SolarReserve clears hurdle in Oz

SolarReserve has received development approval from the South Australian state government for the 150MW Aurora solar plant.

The project, which will be built 30km north of Port Augusta, is on schedule to receive final approvals in the first half of the year, the company said.

The solar plant will also include a molten salt energy storage system with capacity of 1.1 gigawatt-hours to provide up to eight hours of full load power after dark.

About 650 jobs will be created during construction, with 50 full-time positions generated once the project is operational.

Image: SolarReserve