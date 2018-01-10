Articles Filter

SolarReserve clears hurdle in Oz

South Australian state government approves 150MW Aurora PV plant 

SolarReserve clears hurdle in Oz image 10/01/2018

SolarReserve has received development approval from the South Australian state government for the 150MW Aurora solar plant. 

The project, which will be built 30km north of Port Augusta, is on schedule to receive final approvals in the first half of the year, the company said.

Related Stories

Construction is expected to start shortly after the final approvals, it added.

The solar plant will also include a molten salt energy storage system with capacity of 1.1 gigawatt-hours to provide up to eight hours of full load power after dark. 

About 650 jobs will be created during construction, with 50 full-time positions generated once the project is operational.

Image: SolarReserve

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.