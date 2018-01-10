Maryland public backs offshore 

About two-thirds of the Maryland public are backing US Wind’s plans for an offshore project off the US state’s coast, according to two new opinion polls.

Some 64% of Maryland residents polled by Gonzales Research & Media Services said that US Wind’s plan for an up to 750MW offshore wind farm would not affect whether or not they would rent or buy a property in Ocean City.

In a separate survey by OpinionWorks of residents living in suburban Baltimore County and the Lower Eastern Shore, 69% of the former and 72% of the latter expressed support for the wind farm.

Almost three-quarters of the people polled by OpinionWorks also backed an expansion of the state’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard to 50% by 2030, up from 25% by 2020.

US Wind head of communications Greg Tucker said: “These independent surveys make clear that the wind farms planned off Ocean City will not detour vacationers, nor do they represent a credible threat to real estate prices or property values in Ocean City.”

The company plans to build the wind farm in stages and is currently working on the first 268MW phase, which is expected to be completed by 2022, it said.

Image: Ocean City (US Army Corps of Engineers)