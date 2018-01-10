Rentel ready for topside tilt

Otary Group will start shipping on 12 January of the offshore substation for the 309MW Rentel offshore wind farm off the coast of Belgium.

The structure will first be transported from manufacturer STX France’s assembly yard in Saint-Nazaire, before installation on a foundation at the project site that was put in place in September last year.

23 Oct 2015 Installation of the topside is expected to be completed during the spring, with the wind farm scheduled to start generating electricity from mid-2018.

The offshore transformer substation consists of a large steel building with four deck levels and weighs 1100 tonnes.

The wind farm will consist of 42 Siemens Gamesa D7 turbines.

