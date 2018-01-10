Buffalo roars in Minnesota

The 7MW Buffalo solar facility has started commercial operations delivering electricity to the Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (MMPA).

The project is located in the agency’s member community of Buffalo in Minnesota and comprises more than 25,000 solar panels.

Power from the plant will help MMPA meet the Minnesota Renewable Energy Standard, which requires 25% of the agency’s electricity comes from renewable sources by 2025.

MMPA provides wholesale electricity to its member communities, which, in turn, deliver and sell that electricity to residential and business customers.

It is comprised of municipal utilities in Anoka, Arlington, Brownton, Buffalo, Chaska, East Grand Forks, Elk River, Le Sueur, North St Paul, Olivia, Shakopee and Winthrop.

Avant Energy is MMPA’s management partner on the deal.

Image: Buffalo solar plant (Avant Energy)