Statkraft backs bionic blade vision

Statkraft Ventures has invested $8m in wind turbine blade inspection company SkySpecs, together with UL Ventures, Capital Midwest and existing investors.

SkySpecs provides a fully-automated blade inspection service, using robotics, artificial intelligence and machine-based analytics.

Statkraft Ventures investment manager Alexander Kueppers said: “We consider standardisation and automation of O&M related tasks the next big challenge in cost competition.”

SkySpecs chief executive Danny Ellis said: “We are excited to have Statkraft Ventures on board; as a very knowledgeable lead investor in the renewable energy markets they can support us to scale our international operations and to further enable our customers to decide what, when and at which price repairs or maintenance is to be done.”

Image: Free Images/Christian Wagner