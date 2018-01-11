EDF cuts ribbon in Quebec

EDF EN Canada has commissioned the 224MW Nicolas-Riou wind farm in Quebec.

The project, which is located in the south-east of the Canadian province, consists of 65 Vestas V117-3.45MW turbines.

31 Jan 2017 EDF EN Canada owns 50% of the wind farm, with 33%-owned by Régie intermunicipale de l’énergie du Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Viger Maliseet First Nation.

The remaining 17% is owned by Régie intermunicipale de l’énergie Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Nicolas-Riou will sell electricity under a 25-year power purchase agreement to Hydro-Québec Distribution.

Image: Vestas