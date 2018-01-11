Articles Filter

EDF cuts ribbon in Quebec

224MW Nicolas-Riou wind farm consists of 65 Vestas V117-3.45MW turbines 

EDF cuts ribbon in Quebec image 11/01/2018

EDF EN Canada has commissioned the 224MW Nicolas-Riou wind farm in Quebec.

The project, which is located in the south-east of the Canadian province, consists of 65 Vestas V117-3.45MW turbines.

Related Stories

EDF EN Canada owns 50% of the wind farm, with 33%-owned by Régie intermunicipale de l’énergie du Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Viger Maliseet First Nation.

The remaining 17% is owned by Régie intermunicipale de l’énergie Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

Nicolas-Riou will sell electricity under a 25-year power purchase agreement to Hydro-Québec Distribution.

Image: Vestas

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.