WKN offloads French duo

German renewables developer WKN has sold the 9MW Longèves and 12MW Riaucourt wind farms in France to Quaero European Infrastructure Fund.

The Longèves project, in the west of the country, consists of three 3MW Nordex N117 turbines and was commissioned at the end of last year.

05 May 2017 The Riaucourt facility in the northeast, which will consist of five turbines, is under construction and is expected to come online in 2019. The project is approved and a grid connection has been pre-negotiated with an energy provider.

WKN is part of the PNE Wind Group.

PNE Wind chief executive Markus Lesser said: “Sales successes like these and further more projects being developed right now confirm our strategic focus.”

