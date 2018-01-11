sPower joins hands with Vestas

Vestas is to supply 2MW and 4MW turbine components to sPower for wind farms totalling 400MW in the US.

The deal is the first between the two companies.

sPower chief executive Ryan Creamer said: “We are looking forward to working with Vestas and adding their wind turbines to our fleet.

“These turbines add to our PTC qualified inventory and ensures sPower’s continued growth and economic development in the US.”

Vestas sales and service division president in the US and Canada Chris Brown said: “sPower has long been a respected energy leader and we are proud to work with them as they leverage their energy expertise into the wind market.”

Image: Vestas