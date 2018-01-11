Sun rises for BayWa in Bordeaux

BayWa has commissioned the 41MW Lacs Médocains solar farm near Bordeaux in France.

The German outfit is seeking long-term power purchase agreements with terms of up to 20 years for the project.

Related Stories BayWa offloads UK sun

27 Nov 2017

BayWa wraps up Cornwall PV

20 Jun 2014 BayWa solar projects managing director Benedikt Ortmann said: “Thanks to our project management expertise and BayWa Re's own system design, we were able to complete the project on schedule, despite the very limited timeline for construction imposed by the environmental prescription and the commissioning deadline.”

A nature trail providing information on the plants, flora, fauna in the area and on solar energy, is being implemented at the project site.

Image: Pixabay