Merkur preps for topside lift

Seaway Heavy Lifting crane vessel Oleg Strashnov will start installation on 12 January of the offshore substation topside for the 396MW Merkur offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Iemants and Engie Fabricom completed the load-out of the structure earlier this week, with sail-out of the topside taking place on 10 January.

Van Oord’s Nexus vessel buried the 10th Prysmian-made internal cable at the project this week, while A2Sea’s jack-up Challenger has now installed 18 transition pieces.

Merkur Offshore executive Arjen Schampers said: “Following a lot of adverse weather in December, in the new year progress seems to have picked up very well.”

Jack-up Seafox 5 is expected to start installing 66 Haliade 150-6MW turbines at the site some 45km north of the island of Borkum on 15 February.

Meanwhile, EMS Maritime Offshore has celebrated the topping-out ceremony of the Merkur Offshore operations and maintenance building in Eemshaven.

The almost 500 square metre office complex with an adjacent 600 square metre warehouse area will be rented from May by the operators of the Merkur project.

TSO TenneT is expected to connect Merkur to the Dolwin gamma grid hub in August 2018.

