Eon pops cork for US wind duo

Eon has started commercial operations at the 228MW Bruenning’s Breeze and 306MW Radford’s Run wind farms in the US.

The Bruenning’s Breeze project is located in Willacy County, Texas, and features 76 AW125/3000 Nordex turbines.

Eon has also started construction of the 201MW Stella wind farm in Texas.

The project, which is located in Kenedy County, will feature 67 Nordex 3MW turbines.

Stella is the 23rd wind farm that Eon is building in North America.

