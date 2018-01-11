Eon pops cork for US wind duo
Bruenning’s Breeze and Radford’s Run wind farms come online
Eon has started commercial operations at the 228MW Bruenning’s Breeze and 306MW Radford’s Run wind farms in the US.
The Bruenning’s Breeze project is located in Willacy County, Texas, and features 76 AW125/3000 Nordex turbines.
The Radford's Run facility is in Macon County, Illinois, and comprises Vestas 2MW hardware.
Eon has also started construction of the 201MW Stella wind farm in Texas.
The project, which is located in Kenedy County, will feature 67 Nordex 3MW turbines.
Stella is the 23rd wind farm that Eon is building in North America.
Image: Eon