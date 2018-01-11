Articles Filter

Eon pops cork for US wind duo

Bruenning’s Breeze and Radford’s Run wind farms come online

Eon pops cork for US wind duo image 11/01/2018

Eon has started commercial operations at the 228MW Bruenning’s Breeze and 306MW Radford’s Run wind farms in the US.

The Bruenning’s Breeze project is located in Willacy County, Texas, and features 76 AW125/3000 Nordex turbines.

Related Stories

The Radford's Run facility is in Macon County, Illinois, and comprises Vestas 2MW hardware.

Eon has also started construction of the 201MW Stella wind farm in Texas.

The project, which is located in Kenedy County, will feature 67 Nordex 3MW turbines.

Stella is the 23rd wind farm that Eon is building in North America.

Image: Eon

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.