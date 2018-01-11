GE completes Texas revamp

Leeward Renewable Energy and GE have completed the repowering of the 136MW Sweetwater 1 and 2 wind farms in Nolan county, Texas.

GE Renewable Energy provided the wind turbines for the project and GE Energy Financial Services provided tax equity financing.

The Sweetwater 1 and 2 wind farms have been in operation since 2003 and 2005, respectively.

Leeward chief executive Greg Wolf said: “Leeward is pleased to be one of the early leaders in wind project repowering, bringing new technology to our proven sites for the benefit of customers and communities.

“GE brought new technology and deep project finance experience to make this repowering project work.”

GE Renewable Energy also provides operations and maintenance for the Sweetwater sites.

