Nordex orders drop 22% 

Nordex Group’s order intake reached 2741MW in 2017, down 22% from the 3499MW booked in 2016.

The fall came despite a strong fourth quarter of the year for the German turbine manufacturer, which saw firm orders of almost 1.6GW compared with just over 1.4GW in the same period of 2016.

North America contributed 1045.2MW of new orders in 2017, representing 38.1% of the company’s business compared with 23.6% in 2016.

The European business unit’s share fell to 39.9% from over 50% with orders of 1094.9MW last year.

Nordex’s international division received new orders totalling 601.2MW in 2017.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents position was over €600m as of 31 December 2017.

