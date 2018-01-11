Nexans shows cable kit interest

French company Nexans has acquired a controlling interest in Danish outfit BE CableCon, which supplies cable kits to wind turbine companies.

The deal is part of Nexans’ strategy to reinforce the company’s portfolio of activities beyond cable manufacturing and accelerate growth in the renewable energy sector.

02 Oct 2017 BE CableCon designs, engineers and manufactures kits that enable wind turbine companies to simplify the installation of the power, control and communication cable systems in towers and nacelles.

It offers low and medium voltage applications including connectors, pre-connected and pre-assembled cable kits and customised packing for complete ready-to-install kits.

Nexans vice president industry solutions and projects Alain Robic said: “We have developed an excellent working relationship with BE CableCon as a subcontractor for our own kitting projects.

“Bringing them into the Nexans Group is a key step in our strategy to take greater control of critical elements within the value chain so that we can offer customers a complete engineered connection system.”

BE CableCon chief executive Klaus Moller said: “Joining the Nexans Group with its expertise in cable production and global footprint will provide the ideal platform to take our business to the next level.

“We look forward to expanding beyond Northern Europe to work with global OEMs as well as addressing new markets in the North American and Asia-Pacific regions.”

Moller will head the Nexans cable kit subsidiary company.

