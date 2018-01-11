Articles Filter

ESB engineers local support

Kirby appointed electrical balance of plant contractor at Grousemount project

Irish utility ESB has confirmed engineering outfit Kirby as the electrical balance of plant contractor at the 100MW-plus Grousemount mega-farm in County Kerry.

Kirby will tackle the new on-site 110kV substation and electrical work at the 38-turbine site in a deal first revealed last year by subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS.

The contractor will deploy to the site this year and the project is due to be completed in 2019.

Civil engineering has already kicked off at the wind farm.

Image: ESB Asset Development

