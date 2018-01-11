Siemens team funds battery charge

Siemens Financial Services (SFS) and Fluence, a joint venture between Siemens and AES Corp, are to provide funding to clients investing in energy storage.

The initiative will offer customers leasing and project finance options for qualified projects using Fluence’s trio of energy storage platforms.

11 Jul 2017 SFS chief executive Roland Chalons-Browne said: “Providing customers access to market-leading energy storage technology and the capital needed to realise energy storage projects – regardless of size or region – is unique and will help the market grow exponentially.”

Fluence chief executive Stephen Coughlin said: “With this SFS financing program, we can offer our customers a wide array of capital solutions ranging from small-ticket leases to large-scale project financing and everything in between.

“Financing is often viewed as an obstacle; however by working with SFS, we are simplifying energy storage capital investments for many of our customers, allowing them to move their storage projects forward.”

Siemens and AES formed Fluence last year combining AES Advancion and Siemens Siestorage energy storage platforms.

Image: AES