Thumbs up for GE UK R&D hub

GE has received planning permission to build a wind turbine research and development hub at Southampton's Cenetenary Quay on the UK south coast.

Southampton City council approved the plans for the site earlier this week, the property developer overseeing the development told reNEWS.

The research centre will produce and test prototype wind turbine blades and employ up to 100 engineers, technicians and support staff if built.

According to the plans filed with the council, the 11,616 square metre facility will feature a 3680 metre-square prototype hall, a 6957 metre-square testing area and blade storage along the quayside.

Image: GE