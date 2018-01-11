Articles Filter

Texas wind taps Morgan Stanley

Finance provided to Lincoln Clean Energy for 300MW Tahoka project 

Texas wind taps Morgan Stanley image 11/01/2018

Lincoln Clean Energy has closed financing for the 300MW Tahoka wind farm in Texas from Morgan Stanley and BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company.

The project, which is located in Lynn County, will receive construction and term financing from Morgan Stanley and long-term tax equity from BHE Renewables.

Related Stories

It will feature 120 GE 2.5-127 turbines. GE will also service the wind farm.

Lincoln Clean Energy founder and chief executive Declan Flanagan said: “The successful financing of this project underlines the competitiveness of US wind power.”

Lincoln Clean Energy is part of I Squared Capital.

Image: GE

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.