Texas wind taps Morgan Stanley
Finance provided to Lincoln Clean Energy for 300MW Tahoka project
Lincoln Clean Energy has closed financing for the 300MW Tahoka wind farm in Texas from Morgan Stanley and BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company.
The project, which is located in Lynn County, will receive construction and term financing from Morgan Stanley and long-term tax equity from BHE Renewables.
It will feature 120 GE 2.5-127 turbines. GE will also service the wind farm.
Lincoln Clean Energy founder and chief executive Declan Flanagan said: “The successful financing of this project underlines the competitiveness of US wind power.”
Lincoln Clean Energy is part of I Squared Capital.
Image: GE