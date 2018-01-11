Texas wind taps Morgan Stanley

Lincoln Clean Energy has closed financing for the 300MW Tahoka wind farm in Texas from Morgan Stanley and BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company.

The project, which is located in Lynn County, will receive construction and term financing from Morgan Stanley and long-term tax equity from BHE Renewables.

Lincoln Clean Energy founder and chief executive Declan Flanagan said: “The successful financing of this project underlines the competitiveness of US wind power.”

Lincoln Clean Energy is part of I Squared Capital.

Image: GE