Hohe See bolsters cable crew

UK engineering outfit EDS has secured a contract to conduct cable termination and testing on the export wire at EnBW’s 497MW Hohe See wind farm in the German North Sea.

The deal has been awarded by cable manufacturer Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable of China and is the first time the two companies will work together.

Installation of the 155kV cables at the project’s offshore platforms is also included in the EDS scope.

EDS, which is owned by James Fisher and Sons, will start work at Hohe See by the end of quarter one this year.

The wind farm will feature Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is due online in 2019.

Image: reNEWS