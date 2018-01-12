Articles Filter

Study session for US offshore

GDG to provide lecture on site characterisation and optimisation techniques

Study session for US offshore image 12/01/2018

Construction lessons learned by European offshore wind developers and how these learnings can be applied to the emerging US sector will be discussed at a University of Rhode Island event later this month.

Paul Doherty, the managing director of Irish engineering firm GDG, will give a lecture covering site characterisation and optimisation techniques.

Doherty said work on offshore wind substructures in Europe has unlocked cost savings in the main markets and this knowledge can be transferred to future US projects.

“This lecture will focus on some of the advances in foundation design, with a particular focus on monopile efficiencies,” he said.

It is aimed at industry and academia, and will also highlight technical advancements in the sector.

The event takes place on 11am, 25 January in the Corliss Auditorium at URI.

Image: reNEWS

