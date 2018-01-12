Articles Filter

Santander backs BESS practice

Battery Energy Storage Solutions secures £28.5m to build portfolio

Santander backs BESS practice image 12/01/2018

Battery Energy Storage Solutions (BESS) has secured £28.5m from Santander Corporate & Commercial to help to build and operate a 100MW portfolio of grid-scale battery storage assets by the end of the year.

BESS, set up in March last year, owns and is operating a 14MW portfolio of grid-scale batteries either co-located with solar sites or connected directly into the distribution grid.

Related Stories

A further 49MW of grid-connected batteries will be up and running by the end of January, BESS said.

BESS co-founder Nicholas Beatty said: “The UK’s power system is now the fourth cleanest in Europe. 

“However, the pace of transition to a low carbon power system brings with it challenges for the National Grid in balancing the network and ensuring supply and demand is matched on a second by second basis.” 

“Such balancing of supply and demand only being possible by the introduction of new technologies like battery storage.”

Image: Panasonic

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.