Scots champion green youth

Scottish Renewables has opened nominations for Scotland’s Young Professionals Green Energy Awards 2018.

There are nine categories in this year’s awards, including academic, apprentice, achiever, business development and engineer.

The other categories are communicator, innovator, professional and project manager.

ScottishPower Renewables chief executive Keith Anderson said: “The Young Professionals Green Energy Awards always highlight the depth of talent coming through in the renewables sector, with so much creativity and innovation in our industry worthy of being recognised.”

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday 9 March.

Image: the 2017 winners (Scottish Renewables)