Articles Filter

Scots champion green youth

Nominations now open for 2018 Young Professionals industry awards

Scots champion green youth image 12/01/2018

Scottish Renewables has opened nominations for Scotland’s Young Professionals Green Energy Awards 2018.

There are nine categories in this year’s awards, including academic, apprentice, achiever, business development and engineer.

The other categories are communicator, innovator, professional and project manager.

ScottishPower Renewables chief executive Keith Anderson said: “The Young Professionals Green Energy Awards always highlight the depth of talent coming through in the renewables sector, with so much creativity and innovation in our industry worthy of being recognised.”

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday 9 March.

Image: the 2017 winners (Scottish Renewables)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.