Maryland awards offshore prizes

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) has awarded grants to local businesses in preparation for work on the state’s first two offshore wind farms.

The Offshore Wind Business and Offshore Wind Workforce Development grants aim to help equip businesses and workers in the US state to participate in the two projects, which were recently approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission.

MEA director Mary Beth Tung said: “Maryland will be home to the first commercial scale offshore wind farm in America.

“Maryland is the perfect location to serve as the supply chain hub for offshore wind industry and these grants will ensure we have the skilled workforce to take advantage of the new accompanying jobs.”

Recipients of the Offshore Wind Business grant included the Arcon Welding Training School and the Jane Addams Resource Corporation, while Offshore Wind Workforce Development awardees include the Strum Contracting Company, Martin Holdings and Devreco.

Imaage: reNEWS