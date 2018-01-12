Peel appeal falls short in Ayrshire

Peel Energy has been refused permission on appeal for the 21.6MW Garleffan wind farm in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Scottish government officials agreed with an original local authority ruling in 2016 that the project near New Cumnock would have unacceptable visual and landscape impacts.

09 Sep 2014 "I consider that the proposed turbines have not been sited and designed to minimise visual impact,” said the government reporter.

Peel had argued that other nearby wind farms, including Hare Hill, would make the project acceptable in landscape terms but officials disagreed.

“I find the adverse landscape impacts ... would be more significant than predicted,” said the reporter.

Peel originally filed to build Garleffan in March 2013 as a nine-turbine wind farm. Tips were set at 135 metres on what is a former surface coal mine.

