CWP reaches for 343MW Faw Side

EXCLUSIVE: SW Scotland mega-farm based on turbines of at least 5MW

CWP reaches for 343MW Faw Side image 12/01/2018

Community Windpower is planning an up to 343MW onshore wind farm near Langholm in south-west Scotland.

The developer has initiated scoping for up to 49 turbines of between 5MW and 7MW at the Faw Side wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

Ambitions for the mega-project were first reported exclusively in subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS in summer 2017.

Tip heights at the project could stretch to 200 metres, although design is at an early stage and subject to revision through the planning process.

“Faw Side Community Wind Farm is strategically-sited and has the potential to make a valuable contribution to renewable energy generation in Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders and Scotland,” said CWP.

The project is one of a number of early stage mega-farms being planned by CWP.

Image: CWP

