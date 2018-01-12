CWP reaches for 343MW Faw Side

Community Windpower is planning an up to 343MW onshore wind farm near Langholm in south-west Scotland.

The developer has initiated scoping for up to 49 turbines of between 5MW and 7MW at the Faw Side wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

Tip heights at the project could stretch to 200 metres, although design is at an early stage and subject to revision through the planning process.

“Faw Side Community Wind Farm is strategically-sited and has the potential to make a valuable contribution to renewable energy generation in Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders and Scotland,” said CWP.

The project is one of a number of early stage mega-farms being planned by CWP.

Image: CWP