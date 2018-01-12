FIM soaks in UK sun

Renewable energy investment manager FIM has acquired two 5MW solar farms in the UK.

The adjacent East Appleton and Stripe projects are located in the English county of North Yorkshire.

17 Mar 2016 They became operational in March 2016 and are accredited for the 1.3 Renewable Obligation Certificates scheme.

FIM, which acquired the solar farms using equity, now has projects totalling 137MW in its portfolio.

FIM chief operating officer Wayne Cranstone said: “We are delighted to start the New Year on a high with the acquisitions of East Appleton and Stripe.

“Having completed these two acquisitions, we are now looking for additional assets to acquire with the surplus equity from our recent fundraising.”

Image: the Stripe solar park (FIM)